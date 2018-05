Evacuations have changed regarding the 89E Fire burning along Highway-89-A in Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kauffman says Viewpoint Subdivision is no longer being evacuated. The only evacuation in place is North Poquito Valley Road, north of Acre Way. A shelter has been established at Yavapai College in Prescott. The 89E fire started this morning at 11-am due to several small fires along Highway-89-A and quickly grew in the strong winds.