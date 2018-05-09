Tinder Fire managers prepare for more windy days, warn residents to be prepared in case of evacuation

Coconino National Forest and Arizona State Forestry personnel are working together to suppress and secure the northeast section of the Tinder Fire in expectation of the strong winds forecasted over the next two days. They say firefighters are using three helicopters to dip water from C.C. Cragin Reservoir to douse the northeast section of the fire, aided by ground support. The reservoir is currently closed and so is the gate on Forest Road 751 at Rock Crossing Campground that leads to the reservoir. Forecasted weather conditions will bring strong afternoon winds that will increase fire activity and thicker smoke. Coconino County is warning residents of the southeastern-most division of Mogollon Ranchettes to remain prepared in the case of an emergency evacuation should the fire spread.