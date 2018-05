Prescott Fire responded to multiple wild fires this morning. Fire Marshal Don Devendorf says crews were dispatched to 11 individual fires along Highway 89 between Antelope Hills Golf Course and Watson Lake. Devendorf says the fire was likely caused by dragging trailer safety chains. He says motorists must follow “One Less Spark, One Less Wildfire” and insure that chains are tied up, twisted or shortened so as not to cause sparks.