The Prescott Tourism Office will be accepting applications for Prescott Area Arts and Humanities Council grants now, through June 8th. Grants are designed to assist non-profit organizations hosting arts and cultural-based events in Prescott between July of 2018 and June of 2019. There will be a mandatory meeting for all applicants on Tuesday, May 15th at 4 p.m. at City Hall. For more information, contact the city of Prescott Communications Office.