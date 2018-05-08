Flagstaff watershed project lands bidder for timber sale

The Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project accepted a bid from a Phoenix-based logging company last week to take over a timber sale contract of 642 acres that had not been completed by a prior contractor in the area of Schultz Creek, along the base of Mount Elden. Dakota Logging LLC, the highest bidder, has one year to complete the work, which will involve closure of areas and trails in the immediate logging area as work progresses. For additional information on the Project, go to visit .flagstaffwatershedprotection.org.