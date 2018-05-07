YCSO arrests woman producing and passing counterfeit bills in the Verde Valley

In April, a YCSO detective followed up on a prior investigation involving counterfeit US Currency being passed at businesses in the Verde Valley. Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says based on his knowledge of a suspect who had been identified in a 2017 Cornville counterfeit currency case, the detective determined 38-year-old Stara Brummett of Cornville was likely responsible for multiple reported incidents in recent months. D’Evelyn says in almost every case, Brummett would suggest to employees that they use their security marking pen to verify the authenticity of the currency. Since these bills had been ‘washed’ and reprinted in higher denominations on authentic US treasury paper, the pen would not detect counterfeiting. The goal of Brummett in every instance was to pass the counterfeit currency and receive authentic currency as change. D’Evelyn a search warrant of Brummett’s home in the 2500 block of Kadamoto Drive in Cornville uncovered large amounts of counterfeit cash and the equipment to make it as well as property purchased with the counterfeit bills. D’Evelyn says it appeared Brummett used almost every room for some aspect of the counterfeiting operation. Brummett remains jailed on multiple felonies.