The most recent Tinder fire update has the burn area totaling over 16,000 acres and containment at 79%. Officials say the fire, which was started on April 27th by an illegal and abandoned camp fire, continues to smolder and creep at a moderate rate. They say the remaining hot spots may spread within the fire’s perimeter as warmer and drier conditions continue during the week. Patrol, mop-up of hot spots, and suppression-repair work continue to improve and secure the fire line around the fire. The Tinder fire has claimed 33 primary residences and 54 other structures.