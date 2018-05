Drivers using Highway 260 and 273 in the White Mountains area should plan for extra travel time beginning this week as delays up to 30 minutes are expected due to an ADOT pavement preservation project. Covering nearly 40 miles, the road work is scheduled to be done from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between May 9th to the 17th on Highway 260 near the junction of Highway 273 and along the entire stretch of Highway 273. Traffic on both roads will be narrowed to one lane of alternating travel.