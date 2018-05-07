Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team begins assessment of the Tinder Fire burn area

Tuesday, a Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team will begin their assessment of the Tinder Fire burn area. Officials say the BAER team consists of resource specialists from diverse disciplines who assess fire damage and suppression effects. The specialists will evaluate mitigation measures with the goal of protecting life, property, water quality, and the deteriorated ecosystems from further damage after the fire is out. At last report the human caused Tinder Fire had burned over 16,000 acres and was 79% contained.