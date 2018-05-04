Leupp man charged with Flagstaff Armed Robbery

Flagstaff Police arrested an armed robbery suspect. Sgt Cory Runge says Roman Spencer was arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and two arrest warrants for failure to comply with a court order. He says officers responded to the 21000 block of East Route 66 Wednesday night on a report of a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, the suspect had fled. Runge says witnesses provided a description of Roman and surveillance video confirmed they were looking for the 35-year old Leupp man. He says Roman was located a short time later and taken into custody. No other details were released.