Tinder Fire 12% contained/Residents remain evacuated

As of last night, the Tinder Fire near Clint’s Well was 12% contained at just over 12,200-acres. The Fire was caused by an illegal abandoned campfire last Friday. Currently all evacuations remain in place and according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office the evacuations will remain in place until fire crews have the west and north flanks of the fire contained and there’s no longer a threat to residents. Crews were able to gain ground on the fire over the past two days due to cooler temperatures, rain and snow. Officials say this will be short lived with dry conditions and warm temperatures by the weekend. Highway-87 remains closed from Clint’s Well north.