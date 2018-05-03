Meeting tonight for those evacuated due to the Tinder Fire

The Tinder Fire near Clint’s Well is 12% contained at just over 12,200-acres. Spokesman Brian Scott says crews are working to create the last bit of containment line today. Crews are working on the northeast corner of the fire in an effort to button up the last remaining area that does not have a containment line around it. Scott says the Tinder Fire destroyed 30-homes and 17-minor structures. The blaze was caused by an abandoned illegal campfire last Friday. A community meeting will be held tonight for those evacuated due to the fire. The meeting will be held at 6-pm at Winslow High School. One of the main topics will be re-entry into the area. Highway-87 remains closed from Clint’s Well north.