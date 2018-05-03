Greater Prescott Trails Planning Workshop

Prescott National Forest and the City of Prescott is holding their 5th annual workshop on Wednesday, May 9th from 6-8pm at the Grace Sparkes Activity Center on Gurley Street. All trail users and groups, local governments, landowners, agencies are invited to develop and implement a broadly supported, comprehensive trails plan for the Greater Prescott area. The meeting will include an overview of the Greater Prescott Trails Planning process, reports on accomplishments and current projects, and an overview of the project proposal currently under review.