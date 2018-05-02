Utility crews working in the area devastated by the Tinder Fire

Thanks to cooler weather and some rain and snow, the Tinder Fire near Clint’s Well has not done much growing. Spokesman Brian Scott says the current growth on the fire is mostly due to some burnout operations being conducted by crews working the eastern flank of the fire. He says the fire remains 0% contained at just over 11,400-acres. Scott says utility crews have moved into the area and are replacing propane tanks and power poles destroyed in the fire. He says power has to be restored to the area before evacuated residents can be allowed back in. Scott says all evacuations remain in place, Highway-87 is closed from Clint’s Well north and the Red Cross Shelter remains open at Twin Arrow’s Casino.