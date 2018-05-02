Tinder Fire cause linked to illegal abandoned campfire

Coconino National Forest officials say the cause of the Tinder Fire has now been linked to an abandoned illegal campfire during Stage I Fire Restrictions. The fire was reported by the Moqui Tower lookout on April 27 at 11:43-am and began near Forest Road 95, about 1.5-miles east of C.C. Cragin Reservoir. It quickly spread to the bottom of East Clear Creek Canyon, and strong southwest winds drove the fire in a northeast direction up the canyon and towards private property and residents located about 3 miles away. Anyone with information on who may have left this campfire should contact the forest service.