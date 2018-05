Pinnacle Foods’ ready-to-eat dried, sliced beef by Armour Star is being recalled due to potentially being tainted with bacteria that can cause mild to severe food poisoning. The recalled product, Armour Ground and Formed Sliced Dried Beef, comes in both 2.25 ounce and 4.4 ounce glass jars, with best by dates during January and April of 2021, with EST. 2AD stamped inside the USDA inspection mark. A USDA inspector discovered the problem on Friday during a food safety assessment.