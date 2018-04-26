High temperatures have local fire authorities warning against leaving anyone in a parked car

As temperatures continue to rise, local fire authorities say it’s important to remember the dangers of leaving anyone, especially children in a parked car. Officials say each year approximately 37 children die of heat related illness after being left inside a parked car and many more are injured. Officials say vehicle temperatures can rise to 125 degrees just a few minutes. They say even a parked car with widows down can get hot enough to kill an occupant. Experts agree that developing a pattern to be repeated every time is the best way to ensure no child is forgotten. If you witness a child or pet trapped in a hot vehicle call 911 immediately.