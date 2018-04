Sedona residents with unwanted electronic devices can bring them to the Sedona City Hall parking lot on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon for disposal. There is no charge for drop-off and no item limit. Accepted items include small household appliances, computer equipment and small electronic devices. Items not accepted are large appliances such as refrigerators and stoves, toxic or hazardous materials and wood. For more information call the City Clerk’s office.