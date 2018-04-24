Sightseeing trolley catches fire near Bell Rock Monday morning

Late Monday morning, Sedona Fire, while responding to a medical call, happened upon a vehicle fire. Fire Investigator Rick Evans says a local sightseeing trolley caught fire forcing the evacuation of the passengers onto the side of highway 179, between Little Horse and Bell Rock Trail Heads. Evans says crews quickly notified the dispatch center and went to work extinguishing the fire. Evans says it was very fortunate that Engine 561 discovered the fire when they did, as nearby grass and brush were beginning to burn just as the engine arrived. He says one passenger twisted an ankle exiting the vehicle, but other than that no injuries were reported. Evans says the fire started in the engine compartment but the exact cause is unknown.