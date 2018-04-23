Kaibab and Coconino National Forests latest to implement fire restrictions

The Kaibab National Forest will implement Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions across the entire Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. Due to different weather and fuel conditions, the North Kaibab Ranger District, north of Grand Canyon National Park, will not be implementing fire restrictions at this time. Under these restrictions fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within the specific developed recreation sites. Stage I restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles or buildings or in the listed developed recreation sites. Prescott, Coconino National Forests are in Stage 1, Tonto is Stage 2. Go to www.firerestrictions.us to find current restrictions for your area.