Just after midnight on Monday morning, Central Arizona Fire and Medical responded to a house on fire. Officials say crews responded to the Cedar Heights area of Chino Valley and found a home with flames that extended onto the roof. They say the occupants, who were awoken by the fire, had already escaped safely. Firefighters fought the blaze for a couple of hours. Officials say although the home was a total loss, several belongings were salvaged during the operation. No injuries were reported and the homeowners were assisted by an ACT volunteer.