Sedona Fire District officials are reminding residents that preparing for disasters is equally as important as preventing them. They says everyone should have a “Go Bag” ready with everything they need to be self-sustaining for 72 hours. Officials say “Go Bags” should contain food, water, clothing, medications and other necessary items. Officials advise creating a list of important items to help focus on priorities if you have to evacuate your home quickly. Family keepsakes, pictures and other valuables should be readily available to save time, and plans should be in place for how to care for and transport pets. Officials say a few minutes of thoughtful planning can save lives and property if a disaster strikes.