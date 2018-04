The Rattlesnake fire, southeast of Whiteriver in eastern Arizona, remains 5% contained with more than 11,300-acres burned. The human caused fire has been burning for over a week now. Crews continue to work to establish containment lines in front of the fire, which will be hit by strong winds again today. The area surrounding the fire is closed to the public. Due to the windy conditions, much of this fire has been fought with just ground-crews.