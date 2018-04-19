Dewey-Humboldt man charged with reckless burning in Wednesday brush fire

A Dewey-Humboldt man was charged with reckless burning Wednesday. YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says they and Central Arizona Fire crews responded to a fire burning in a man’s backyard. He says the man was burning tumbleweeds when the fire jumped over a block wall and into an open field. D’Evelyn says the man had a garden hose, but was unable to stop the spread of the fire. He says the fire grew quickly in the winds; fire crews had to cut locks off a fence to gain access to the fire, which was kept at an acre. Deputies met with the homeowner and cited him for Reckless Burning due to well publicized fire restrictions in place. Attempts to get a burn permit would have been met with clear notice that burning has been suspended. The man’s name was not released.