The 2018 Voter Guide mailed to all registered voters in Coconino County

The Coconino County Recorder’s office has mailed a 2018 Voter Guide to all registered voters in Coconino County. The 2018 Voter Guide contains information about the August 28th Primary and the November 6th General Elections. The Guide lists the Federal, state and county elected offices that are up for elections this year, provides information about early voting, lists important election dates, and has information about becoming an election board worker. Any registered voter in Coconino County that does not receive a voter guide by April 27th should call the Recorder’s Office.