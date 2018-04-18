Red Flag and High Wind Warnings for Thursday

The National Weather Service in Bellemont has issued a Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warning for all of northern Arizona and portions of central Arizona Thursday. Both are in effect from 11-am to 8-pm. Officials say we will experience southwest winds at 20-to-35-mph with gusts of 40-to-60-mph through the day. A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions exist; a High Wind Warning means a hazardous wind event is happening. Officials say winds this strong can cause property damage, difficulty in driving for high profile vehicles and dust storms. A similar storm last week forced the closure of parts of I-10 and I-40 due to low visibility from blowing dust.