More Fire Restrictions

Additional fire restrictions have been put into place. Tonto National Forest is now under Stage 1 fire restrictions with the Prescott National Forest entering the same restrictions this Friday morning. Coconino National Forest officials say the Red Rock Ranger District, which stretches from Sedona to the Verde Valley, will also go into Stage-1 fire restrictions this Friday at 8-am. Coconino County will also enter Stage-1 fire restrictions, below the Mogollon Rim, this Friday. Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are only allowed in specific developed recreation sites, smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites, tools that can cause sparks and target shooting are prohibited. Restrictions are being put in place across the state. Before heading to a forest check www.firerestrictions.us ; before burning anything around your home, check with your local fire jurisdiction for the latest restrictions.