Copper Canyon Fire and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Districts are the most recent additions to the growing list of locations on the list for fire restrictions

Copper Canyon Fire and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Districts are the most recent addition to the growing list of locations on the list for fire restrictions. Copper Canyon and Central Arizona Fire and Medical, along with Verde Valley Fire District and the cities of Cottonwood and Sedona, are implementing fire restrictions tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. Restrictions prohibit all open fires, fire pits and campfires. No new burn permits will be issued and existing burn permits will be suspended. As always, Fireworks are prohibited. These restrictions also prohibit the outdoor use of equipment that generates sparks or open flames, such as welding equipment, grinders and chain saws. Cooking on propane grills is allowed, however, charcoal barbecue grills may only be used at private residences so long as they are covered. Smoking is limited to inside vehicles,residential yards and designated smoking areas.