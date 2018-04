Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is still looking for someone to fill a vacancy on the Yarnell Elementary School Board. The opening was created by the resignation of Barbara Heckman. The position was originally announced on March 12-th and closed last Friday with no eligible applicants. Carter says the position is now being “Re-Posted” with the hope that eligible residents will apply. Letters of interest and applications will be taken until the position is filled.