ADOT is continuing to gather comments for its proposed Five-Year Construction Program by reaching out to residents statewide for their input. The second public hearing for the 2019-2023 Tentative Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, at the City of Flagstaff Council Chambers, on Aspen Ave. In its Tentative Program, ADOT proposes several major expansion projects along Arizona’s busiest highways, including widening I-17 between Anthem and Sunset. In addition, ADOT has proposed increasing the amount of preservation funding to $320 million per year during the next six to 10 years as part of the recently adopted Long-Range Transportation Plan. The complete report, posted with a “how to read it” guide, is available at azdot.gov for review and comment.