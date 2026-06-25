YCSO Investigating Rash of Crimes in Paulden

6/25 YCSO is asking Paulden residents to help them catch the person or persons that have been causing damage in the community. Over the past few months, YCSO says they’ve responded to several incidents in the community including property damage, forced entry, and vandalism to RVs and other structures. Damages so far come to over $40-thousand. There have also been reports of juveniles on ATV’s and dirt bikes riding in the Ironwood, Hawaii and Bramble neighborhoods where some of the damage has occurred. Deputies would like to talk with them.