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Chino Valley Man Arrested and Charged in June 6 Fatal Crash

June 25, 2026 /

6/25 Chino Valley Police arrested 57-year-old Ronald Hewitt of Chino Valley in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on June 6-th at the intersection of Reed Road and Center Street. Officials say Hewitt was DUI when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the back end of a stopped vehicle, killing the person inside. The investigation determined Hewitt was going 80-mph in a 40-mph zone when he failed to stop. Hewitt is charged with 2-nd degree homicide, endangerment, possession of an open container, criminal damage and multiple charges of DUI including Super Extreme DUI.

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