YCSO Finds Man Dead on Route 66 Near Seligman

YCSO is investigating the death of a man found lying on Route-66 near Seligman. Officials say they received a call of a man lying on Route-66, near Seligman, at 11:45-pm Saturday night. Deputies arrived to find a man deceased in the roadway. At this time, it appears the man was struck by a vehicle while he was laying in the roadway; however, his exact cause of death remains under investigation. YCSO is asking anyone who was traveling on Route-66, near mile marker-136, between 9-pm and midnight Saturday night, to contact the Sheriff's Office. Officials say it's possible someone ran the man over, but didn't realize they struck a person. Anyone with cameras in the area is also asked to review for any evidence. The victim's name was not released.