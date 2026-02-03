MY RADIO PLACE

Street Closures in Prescott for Traveling Museum February 13-15

February 3, 2026 /

2/3 Prescott says there will be some street closures while the Arizona Traveling Museum is in the city to kick of America’s 250-th Anniversary. The “Road to 250” will be in Prescott, February 14-th and 15-th. The city says Goodwin Street will be closed to traffic from Montezuma Street to Cortez Street, starting at 6-am, Friday, February 13-th. The closure should be lifted by 6-pm, Sunday, February 15-th. The traveling museum will arrive on Friday, February 13th under a law enforcement escort. A replica of the Liberty Bell will be on display.

image

