MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

YCSO Arrests Prescott and Chino Valley Men on Child Sex Charges

July 28, 2026 /

7/28 YCSO recently arrested 2-individuals on charges they were in possession of child sexual abuse material. Officials say they were notified of the crimes through a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The first case involved 74-year-old Fred Parvin of Prescott. He was initially arrested on 10-counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but was released on bail. As detectives searched Parvin’s electronic devices, they found videos of Parvin engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 10. He was re-arrested last week. YCSO received a similar tip regarding 45-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez of Chino Valley. He was arrested last week after detectives found incriminating images and videos on his electronic devices.

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025