YCSO Arrests Prescott and Chino Valley Men on Child Sex Charges

7/28 YCSO recently arrested 2-individuals on charges they were in possession of child sexual abuse material. Officials say they were notified of the crimes through a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The first case involved 74-year-old Fred Parvin of Prescott. He was initially arrested on 10-counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but was released on bail. As detectives searched Parvin’s electronic devices, they found videos of Parvin engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 10. He was re-arrested last week. YCSO received a similar tip regarding 45-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez of Chino Valley. He was arrested last week after detectives found incriminating images and videos on his electronic devices.