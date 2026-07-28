FBI says Rise in Financial Institution Scams

7/28 The FBI says banking scams are on the rise across the country. Prescott Valley Police issued a warning to the public based on that information. Your financial institution will never ask you to give your credit or debit card to a courier, to move your money to another account to detect fraud, or to verify personal information they should already have. If someone calls you and says they are a financial representative, hang up the phone. Call the phone number for your local branch or go in person to speak to someone directly from the financial institution. The department offers free classes throughout the year, that specifically focus on scam prevention. Contact Crime Prevention for more information.