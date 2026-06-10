Yavapai County Board Adopts Ordinance Pertaining to Commercial Vehicle “Jake Brake” Usage

6/10 The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance related to large commercial trucks using “Jake Brakes” to slow down quickly in certain communities. The county says the loud sound the brakes make is what residents have been complaining about. Ordinance 2026-1 allows for the installation of road signs that warn drivers about using “Jake Brakes” and a possible $250 fine. The prohibited zones include areas within Williamson Valley, Skull Valley, Prescott, Iron Springs, Ho-Kay-Gon, and Cornville.