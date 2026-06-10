Granite Hotshot Remembrance June 30

6/10 On June 30, 2013, 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew made the ultimate sacrifice while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Each year, the Prescott community pauses in remembrance to honor the Brave 19 and reflect on the courage, service, and sacrifice they embodied. Residents and visitors are invited to take part in commemorative moments of reflection on June 29 and June 30, including a tribute ceremony at the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center and the ringing of the Yavapai County Courthouse bells 19 times. The Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial, located on the east side of the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, stands year-round as a tribute to the 19 firefighters. Learn more about the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center at https://gmihc19.org/

Commemorative Ceremony & Tribute

Monday, June 29, 2026

2:00 p.m.

Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center

Moment of Reflection

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

4:42 p.m.

Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza