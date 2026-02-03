MY RADIO PLACE

Woman Falls Out of Truck While Filming Fiancee Doing Donuts

February 3, 2026 /

2/3 Early Friday morning, Chino Valley Police responded to West Center Street and Reed Road on a report of a crash involving injuries. Officers made contact with the male driver and found his female passenger lying in the roadway with serious injuries. The preliminary investigation determined the man was doing donuts with his truck in the intersection with his fiancée sitting on the passenger side window filming. As she fell from the truck, she was hit by the truck and forced into the roadway. The woman was airlifted to a hospital for treatment while the male driver was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, endangerment per domestic violence and aggravated assault per domestic violence. Names were not released.

