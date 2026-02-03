MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Three Burns Planned on Coconino National Forest February and March

February 3, 2026 /

2/3 Arizona Forestry has 3-prescribed burns on the Coconino National Forest they’re hoping to complete from now through March. The Cataract Burn involves 2-thousand acres, northwest of Tusayan. Crews hope to start the burn tomorrow. The Raymond burn involves treating 534-acres, southeast of Flagstaff, near the Game and Fish Office on Lake Mary Road. The Babbitt Burn includes 10-thousand acres and is located north of Highway-180, east of Valle and south of the Kaibab National Forest’s Tusayan Ranger District. Dates for the Raymond and Babbitt burns have not yet been set.

