Woman Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash in Winslow

6/04 Tuesday afternoon, Winslow Police responded to the area of Campbell and Maple on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officers located a truck crashed into a wall with the driver, 50-year-old Monica Hernandez, still on scene. They also learned that a 28-year-old female had been struck by the truck and was now enroute to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation determined Hernandez intentionally tried to run the victim over. Hernandez was jailed on charges of attempted 2-nd degree murder and aggravated assault. There was no information on what led up to the alleged attack