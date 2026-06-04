Still Missing in Prescott Valley

6/04 Prescott Valley Police still have 3-people they’re looking for. 16-year-old Wesley G. was reported as a runaway on May 14-th. He was last seen on Bluff Top Drive. They’re also looking for missing persons, 19-year-old Valerie Trujillo, who was last seen on May 26-th, on East Hereford Avenue and 29-year-old David Mendez Quintana, who was last heard from by family on May 16-th. His vehicle was found near Tucson on May 17-th. If you have information on their whereabouts, call Prescott Valley Police.