Winslow Police and MCAT Shut Down Drug Manufacturing and Distribution Operation

5/22 Winslow Police and MCAT Detectives shut down a drug manufacturing and distribution operation this week. The investigation began in April following a traffic stop in which just over 1-pound of fentanyl was seized. The investigation led them to 47-year-old Leon Richardson of El Mirage. This past Tuesday, a search warrant was served at a property linked to Richardson in Winslow. Detectives located an industrial-sized pill press, M30 dye, quantities of suspected cutting agents, firearm suppressors, a stolen firearm, and about 2.2-pounds of methamphetamine. Investigators also discovered what appeared to be a fentanyl pill conversion lab on the property. Richardson was jailed on 13-felony charges.