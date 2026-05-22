Triple A says Gas Prices the Highest in 4 Years

5/22 AAA Arizona says gas prices in Arizona are the highest they’ve been in 4-years. Gas prices in the state lowered by 3-cents in the past week to $4.81 per gallon, which is $1.43 higher than this time last year. The national average for a gallon of gas increased 3-cents this week to $4.56, which is $1.38 higher than this time last year. Flagstaff has the highest price in the state at $4.89 while Tucson has the lowest price at $4.73. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained the same this past week at 41-cents; it’s 43-cents in Arizona.