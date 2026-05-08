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Wildfires this Year Already Above 10-Year Average

May 8, 2026 /

5/08 The National Interagency Fire Center says so far this year, 25,560-fires have burned more than 1.8-million acres nationwide, which is above the 10-year average for acres burned to date. The Southern Area continues to experience the highest level of activity, with firefighters responding to ongoing incidents in Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina. In the Southwest, the Hummingbird Fire, in New Mexico, remains active, though recent precipitation has helped. May is Wildfire Awareness Month, a reminder to be prepared in case of a wildfire. Officials say nearly 85% of wildfires in the United States are human-caused and preventable.

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