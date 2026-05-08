National Weather Service Predicting “Above Normal Significant Wildland Fire Potential”

5/08 The National Weather Service is predicting “Above Normal Significant Wildland Fire Potential” for this month and June. Flagstaff has received 26.9-inches of snow this winter, which is well below the normal 89-inches of snow. In response, the Coconino National Forest formed a 12-person National Fire Prevention Education Team who will provide fire safety messaging and support forest prevention efforts. The “Know Before You Go, and Drown, Stir, Feel,” campaign is aimed at addressing the leading causes of wildfires, abandoned campfires. The public is reminded to check forest service websites for any restrictions that may be in place, before heading out. Campfires should never be left unattended. Douse and stir campfires with water and dirt. If the fire is still warm, repeat the process until it’s cool to the back of your hand. April and May are the months when human caused fires typically occur. Fire restrictions apply year-round on the Coconino National Forest. Please Know Before You Go: Coconino National Forest | Alerts | Forest Service.