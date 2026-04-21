Whiskey Off Road Street Closures

The following street closures will be in effect for the Whiskey Off Road Bike Race:

Start/Finish and Expo Area (tan)

Friday, April 24 beginning at 5:00am through Sunday, April 26 until approximately at 6:00pm

Montezuma St from Gurley St to Carleton St

Goodwin St from Cortez St to Granite St

Due to this closure, a detour route on HWY 89 will be marked at Alarcon. HWY 89 (Montezuma) from Alarcon to Carleton will remain open for business traffic only (posted sign)

Criterium Race (Friday only)

Set-Up Area (purple): Friday, April 24 beginning at 5:00am until approximately 8:00pm

Cortez St from Union St to Goodwin St

Race Route (yellow): Friday, April 24 beginning at 3:00pm until approximately 8:00pm (races begin at 5:15pm)

East Bound Union St from Cortez St to Alarcon St

Alarcon St from Goodwin St to Carleton St

Marina St from Goodwin St to Carleton St

Goodwin St from Cortez St to Pleasant St

Subsequent closures due to race route (green)

Cortez St from Goodwin St to Aubrey

Carleton St from Pleasant St to Montezuma

15/30/50 Proof Race Closure Times