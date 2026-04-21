Chino Valley Chip Seal Work Begins May 4/Streets Impacted Listed

CHINO VALLEY, AZ – Beginning Monday, May 4th, Cactus Asphalt will begin pulverizing

and / or chip sealing the following planned street segments:

• N Rd 1 West between W Center St and W Rd 1 North

• W Rd 1 North between SR-89 and N Reed Rd

• E Rd 4 North between SR-89 and E Arizona Trl

• N Rd 1 East between E Center St and N Juniper Dr

• Maricopa St between W Rd 3 North and W Rd 4 North

• Firesky Ln between W Rd 1 North and W Rd 2 North

• Yohewah Dr between W Rd 4 ½ North and W Rd 5 North

• Pawnee Trl between End and W Rd 4 ½ North

• Juniper Dr between N Rd 1 East and Lakeshore Dr

• Cactus Wren Dr between E Center St and Barbara Ave

• Barbara Ave between Cactus Wren Dr and Judy Ave

• Judy Ave between Barbara Dr and E Rd 2 North

• N Rd 1 West between W Rd 4 North and W Rd 5 North

• Cochise St between W Rd 3 North and Navajo St

• Mohave St between W Rd 3 North and Navajo St

• Yavapai St between W Rd 3 North and Pima St

• Gilson St between Cochise St and End

• Pinal St between W Rd 3 North and Gilson St

• Navajo St between Maricopa St and Cochise St

• Pima St between Maricopa St and Yavapai St

• Eldred Rd between W Rd 3 North and W Rd 4 North

• Kay St between Eldred Rd and End

• Arlene St between Eldred Rd and End

• Shirely St between Eldred Rd and End

During construction, streets will either be closed to thru traffic or have lane restrictions, but open

to local traffic and emergency services. For your safety and that of the contractor’s personnel,

please comply with traffic control devices, flagging personnel, and/or detour signs.

www.chinoaz.net

Travel time through the project areas may increase during construction so please adjust your

schedule accordingly. Taking alternate routes is suggested.