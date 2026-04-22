Vacancy on CAVIAT District Governing Board/Fredonia

4/22 Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl MangoPaget is taking letters of interest and resumes for a vacancy on the CAVIAT District governing board, representing Fredonia. The first review of applications will take place on May 20-th, but applications will be taken until the seat is filled. Contact their office for more information.

Applications may be downloaded at: coconino.az.gov/2855/Governing-Board. Completed applications may be submitted by email to sfobar@coconino.az.gov, by fax to 928-526-1469 or by mail addressed to: Coconino County School Superintendent, 2384 N Steves Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.