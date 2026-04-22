Missing Verde Valley Man Found by Son on 3rd Day of Search

4/22 YCSO released a few more details into the search for missing hiker and camper, Mark Young. Young went camping of Bloody Basin Road Thursday; he was reported missing by his family when he failed to arrive at a friend’s house for dinner Friday night. A search was launched for 3-days and nights after Young’s vehicle was found along Forest Road-16. Officials say Monday morning, searchers could hear faint yells for help, but were unable to pinpoint the location of the yelling. Young’s son continued to search the area and located his dad Monday afternoon and called for help. Young was lifted out of the area by helicopter and was reportedly in good condition. Young was found about 6-miles from where his vehicle was parked.